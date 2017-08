Google Fiber, Contractor To Pay $1.3M To Settle OT Claims

Law360, Los Angeles (August 30, 2017, 7:06 PM EDT) -- Google Fiber Inc. and ITC Service Group Inc. will pay an estimated $1.28 million to technicians who claimed they were shorted overtime in violation of the Fair Labor Standards Act after a Missouri federal judge signed off on an arbitrator-approved settlement Wednesday.



The suit was initially filed just over two years ago against ITC by workers who claimed they weren’t paid overtime, including for work they performed before the start of their shifts and during lunch breaks while they were “clocked out.” Google Fiber was added...

To view the full article, register now.