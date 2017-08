Sinclair, Tribune Merger Harms TV Viewers, FCC Told

Law360, New York (August 31, 2017, 1:57 PM EDT) -- Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. and Tribune Media Co.’s proposed combination would drastically alter over-the-air television content, slashing local sports and news coverage, as well as hamper competition, said consumer advocacy organizations and telecom industry groups in recent Federal Communications Commission filings.



In a Tuesday filing, the Sports Fans Coalition Inc., which bills itself as a “sports fan advocacy organization,” said Sinclair has a history of cutting local sports programming and that it can be expected to do so if it takes over Tribune’s stations.



Sinclair’s “strategy...

