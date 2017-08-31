Expert Analysis

High Court Bristol-Myers Ruling: Direction For State Courts

By Jermaine Haughton August 31, 2017, 11:48 AM EDT

Law360, New York (August 31, 2017, 11:48 AM EDT) -- The recent U.S. Supreme Court decision in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. v. Superior Court of California, San Francisco County, has caused much discussion and commentary among litigants who are concerned that the decision will restrict the scope of specific jurisdiction. But while some believe the court’s decision will reduce a plaintiff’s ability to establish specific jurisdiction over a defendant, Squibb simply reinforces Supreme Court precedent.

In Squibb, the Supreme Court disavowed California’s “sliding scale approach” to specific jurisdiction, forcing California and other state courts to align their...
