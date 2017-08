Fed. Agency Illegally Blocked Mineral Royalty Rule: Judge

Law360, New York (August 31, 2017, 7:06 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge said Wednesday that the Trump administration had no authority to postpone the requirements of an Obama-era coal and mineral royalty rule after the measure had already gone into effect.



A unit of the Department of the Interior in February postponed the Consolidated Federal Oil and Gas and Federal and Indian Coal Valuation Reform Rule, which updated how lease royalties for minerals on federal and Native American lands are calculated and had taken effect at the beginning of January.



California and New Mexico...

