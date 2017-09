Citrus Co. Not A Joint Employer In Wage Row, 11th Circ. Hears

Law360, New York (August 31, 2017, 9:26 PM EDT) -- A citrus grove operator held partially liable for a subcontractor's scheme to steal wages from guest workers hired under the H-2A visa program has appealed to the Eleventh Circuit, arguing that the subcontractor had complete control over the workers' employment.



Consolidated Citrus Ltd. Partnership filed its opening brief Tuesday after a Florida federal judge in May concluded it was a joint employer of roughly 150 Mexican laborers that former defendant Ruiz Harvesting Inc. hired to pick fruit for the company, and ordered it to compensate the workers...

