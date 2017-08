Remington Rifle Deal Not Safety Issue, Ala. Tells 8th Circ.

Law360, New York (August 31, 2017, 2:38 PM EDT) -- Eleven states led by Alabama urged the Eighth Circuit on Wednesday to reject concerns raised by other states about a settlement between Remington Arms Co. and a class of gun owners related to allegedly defective rifle trigger mechanisms, saying the case is more about economic losses than public safety.



In an amicus brief in support of Remington and the class, the states shot back at concerns by another 13 states and the District of Columbia that the settlement does not provide sufficient relief to class members...

