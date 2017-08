Richard Simmons Nears Loss In Gossip Rag Defamation Suit

Law360, Los Angeles (August 30, 2017, 10:08 PM EDT) -- A California state court judge may pull the plug on Richard Simmons’ defamation suit against the National Enquirer over reports he’s becoming a woman, according to a tentative ruling Wednesday in which the court found that calling someone transgender doesn’t necessarily hurt their reputation.



Considering the issue for the first time in any California court, Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Gregory Keosian tentatively ruled to dismiss Simmons’ case against American Media Inc. and a handful of its properties including the National Enquirer and Radar Online....

