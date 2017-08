Mylan, Other Drugmakers Must Pay $67M In Antitrust Suit

Law360, New York (August 31, 2017, 4:56 PM EDT) -- The D.C. federal court has ordered generic-drug maker Mylan Pharmaceuticals and chemical companies Cambrex and Gyma Laboratories to pay a combined $67 million to Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts and three other insurers in a long-running suit accusing the three companies of violating state antitrust laws.



U.S. District Judge Thomas F. Hogan granted a bid by BCBS of Massachusetts, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota, Federated Insurance Co. and Health Care Service Corp. to adjust the previous $76 million judgment to roughly $67 million on...

