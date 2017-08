Home Depot Sold Eucalyptus Wood As Mahogany, Suit Says

Law360, New York (August 31, 2017, 3:04 PM EDT) -- Home Depot USA Inc. misrepresented less-desirable species of eucalyptus wood as “premium” mahogany, causing consumers to overpay for lower-grade lumber, a customer claims in a proposed class action filed Wednesday in California federal court.



Clyde Golden said Home Depot sells lumber advertised as the “finest grade,” “premium” mahogany that is actually a species of eucalyptus or a lower-grade “santos mahogany.” These types of lumber are less desirable and more difficult to work with than authentic mahogany products, and customers would not have bought the lumber or...

