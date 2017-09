Menendez Trial To Test Line Between Friendship, Corruption

Law360, Clifton, N.J. (September 1, 2017, 12:02 PM EDT) -- Sen. Bob Menendez and Florida ophthalmologist Salomon Melgen may point to their long-standing friendship to fight corruption charges when their bribery trial starts on Wednesday, but the lavishness of the gifts the senator received from the doctor and his failure to publicly disclose them could undercut that defense, attorneys say.



Prosecutors have asserted that the Democratic U.S. senator accepted private jet rides, vacations and other bribes from Melgen in exchange for his efforts to influence executive branch officials on the physician's behalf, but the defendants will...

