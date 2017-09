LA Attys Kabateck And Geragos Square Off Over Shared Jet

Law360, New York (August 31, 2017, 9:11 PM EDT) -- Prominent Los Angeles attorneys Brian Kabateck and Mark Geragos usually find themselves on the same team, but a dispute over their shared private jet has them going head-to-head in state court, where Kabateck on Wednesday alleged Geragos’ “erratic” conduct is costing him $10 million.



Kabateck, founder of plaintiffs firm Kabateck Brown Kellner LLP, said he and Geragos have been friends for nearly 20 years, doing business together, socializing and, at one point, deciding to form a joint venture to buy and operate a private jet, according...

