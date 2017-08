Judge Koh OKs Google’s New $2.2M Email-Scanning Deal

Law360, San Jose (August 31, 2017, 7:35 PM EDT) -- U.S. District Judge Lucy Koh said Thursday she’ll preliminarily approve Google Inc.’s revised $2.2 million deal that would resolve a putative class action claiming the internet giant unlawfully scans emails for advertising purposes, after she tore into the original proposal for providing the class with “vague” injunctive relief.



During a hearing in San Jose, Judge Koh commended the parties for reaching a new deal under which Google has agreed to change its business practices for three years by not scanning emails during transmission, or emails that...

