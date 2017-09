Scouts Can't Overcome Long-Held MLB Antitrust Protection

Law360, New York (August 31, 2017, 9:33 PM EDT) -- The nearly century-old antitrust exemption for Major League Baseball remains intact after the Second Circuit on Thursday rejected the latest challenge that sought to narrow its scope, showing that courts are unwilling to weaken the doctrine unless Congress takes action.



MLB scouts had sought to revive their lawsuit accusing the league and its 30 teams of conspiring not to poach scouts from each other in order to keep wages down, after a district judge shot them down under the long-held antitrust exemption for the business of...

To view the full article, register now.