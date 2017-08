VW Gets Wyo. Diesel Emissions Suit Tossed

Law360, New York (August 31, 2017, 8:07 PM EDT) -- The California federal judge overseeing the multidistrict litigation over Volkswagen AG’s diesel emissions scandal on Thursday tossed Wyoming’s suit alleging the automaker violated the state’s anti-tampering laws and seeking billions of dollars in penalties, finding its claims were barred by the Clean Air Act.



U.S. District Judge Charles Breyer dismissed with prejudice Wyoming’s suit, concluding that the state’s claims were preempted by the CAA. Since Wyoming was trying to apply its tampering and concealment rules to Volkswagen’s use of so-called defeat devices to cheat emissions tests,...

To view the full article, register now.