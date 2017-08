AbbVie Wins First AndroGel Suit In State Court

Law360, Chicago (August 31, 2017, 4:12 PM EDT) -- A jury in Cook County, Illinois, has found AbbVie isn’t liable for an AndroGel user’s heart attack following the first trial in a group of Illinois state court suits over the testosterone replacement therapy drug.



The jury rejected James Couch’s claim the drugmaker failed to warn him and his doctor about the risks he said accompany AndroGel in a verdict handed down Monday night, according to court documents. After a more-than-two-week trial, the jury found in favor of AbbVie on Couch’s claims of strict liability, negligence,...

