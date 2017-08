Chinese Man Gets 3 Years In Carbon Fiber Smuggling Sting

Law360, New York (August 31, 2017, 4:50 PM EDT) -- A Chinese national who pled guilty to trying to acquire and illegally export to China high-grade carbon fiber was sentenced on Thursday to three years in prison by a New York federal judge, who decided the defendant should get a 10-month “discount” from the guidelines because of his mental health condition.



Fuyi Sun, 53, has spent more than a year in detention and his already fragile metal health is deteriorating there, his attorney, Amy Gallicchio of the Federal Defenders of New York Inc., told U.S. District...

