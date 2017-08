Peak Hotels Trustee Says Move Bid Aims To Halt Claims Probe

Law360, New York (August 31, 2017, 6:50 PM EDT) -- The trustee overseeing the Florida bankruptcy cases involving luxury hotel group Aman Resorts said Wednesday that a bid by Aman's chairman, a Russian real estate tycoon, to move the cases to New York appears to be an improper attempt to thwart her claims investigation of company insiders.



The Chapter 7 trustee for Peak Hotels & Resorts Ltd., the sole shareholder of Chapter 11 debtor Aman Resorts Group Ltd., is fighting an attempt by real estate mogul Vladislav Doronin and Tarek Investments Ltd., an investment vehicle controlled...

To view the full article, register now.