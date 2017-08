MLB Scouts Strike Out In 2nd Circ. Antitrust Showdown

Law360, New York (August 31, 2017, 1:11 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit on Thursday refused to revive claims by Major League Baseball scouts that the league and its teams colluded to suppress their wages, becoming the latest court to affirm baseball’s nearly century-old protection from antitrust laws.



Major League Baseball has faced a string of recent challenges to the so-called business of baseball antitrust exemption, which stems from a 1922 U.S. Supreme Court opinion by Justice Oliver Wendell Holmes Jr. MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred, above, appeared at a press conference on Aug. 22. (AP) Former...

