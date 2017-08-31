Allred Wins Arbitration Of TV Weatherman Malpractice Suit
In a brief order signed Aug. 24, Los Angeles Superior Court Judge David Sotelo granted Allred’s request for arbitration of Kyle Hunter's malpractice suit and stayed the case until late February.
Hunter sued Allred and Allred Maroko & Goldberg in June over allegations that the firm “sandbagged” his age and gender discrimination suit against CBS,...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login