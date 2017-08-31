Allred Wins Arbitration Of TV Weatherman Malpractice Suit

Law360, New York (August 31, 2017, 4:03 PM EDT) -- Celebrity attorney Gloria Allred has prevailed in her effort to force a television weatherman to arbitrate his allegations that she and her Los Angeles firm blew his discrimination suit against CBS.



In a brief order signed Aug. 24, Los Angeles Superior Court Judge David Sotelo granted Allred’s request for arbitration of Kyle Hunter's malpractice suit and stayed the case until late February.



Hunter sued Allred and Allred Maroko & Goldberg in June over allegations that the firm “sandbagged” his age and gender discrimination suit against CBS,...

To view the full article, register now.