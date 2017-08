Ex-HSBC Exec Headed To Trial Over Forex Scam

Law360, New York (August 31, 2017, 7:55 PM EDT) -- A Brooklyn federal judge on Thursday said the trial of a former senior HSBC Holdings PLC executive accused of running a scheme to front-run a $3.5 billion foreign exchange transaction will begin at the end of September.



U.S. District Judge Nicholas G. Garaufis said jury selection for the trial of Mark Johnson, who at the time of his arrest was the global head of HSBC's foreign exchange cash trading desk, will begin on Sept. 18, with opening arguments slated to begin the next week on Sept....

