Yahoo Must Face Litigation Over Breach Of 1.5B Accounts

Law360, New York (September 1, 2017, 12:22 AM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Wednesday ruled that Yahoo will have to face at least some of the claims put forward in multidistrict litigation over three data breaches that affected more than 1 billion accounts.



The 93-page opinion from U.S. District Judge Lucy H. Koh partially granted and partially denied Yahoo’s bid to dismiss the 13-count consolidated class action complaint filed earlier this year by users of the tech giant’s services, allowing a chunk of their claims to move forward while sending most of the rest...

