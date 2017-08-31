TBS Ripped Off B&B Sitcom Idea, Couple Says

Law360, New York (August 31, 2017, 4:52 PM EDT) -- An Illinois couple told a federal court Thursday that Turner Broadcasting System Inc. ripped off their bed-and-breakfast television show idea.



Diana Meynart Hanzel and Michael Slowik claim that the TBS series “The Guest Book” stole its premise, characters and individual episode plotlines from their own copyrighted sitcom pitch.



“The only explanation for such striking similarity is the defendants’ unauthorized, wholesale theft of plaintiffs’ works and creation of an episodic television program that is entirely copied from and derivative of plaintiffs’ protected creative authorship,” the couple says....

