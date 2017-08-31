TBS Ripped Off B&B Sitcom Idea, Couple Says

By Rick Archer

Law360, New York (August 31, 2017, 4:52 PM EDT) -- An Illinois couple told a federal court Thursday that Turner Broadcasting System Inc. ripped off their bed-and-breakfast television show idea.

Diana Meynart Hanzel and Michael Slowik claim that the TBS series “The Guest Book” stole its premise, characters and individual episode plotlines from their own copyrighted sitcom pitch.

“The only explanation for such striking similarity is the defendants’ unauthorized, wholesale theft of plaintiffs’ works and creation of an episodic television program that is entirely copied from and derivative of plaintiffs’ protected creative authorship,” the couple says....
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Documents

Related

Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Hanzel-Meynart et al v. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. et al


Case Number

1:17-cv-06308

Court

Illinois Northern

Nature of Suit

820(Copyright)

Judge

Honorable Harry D. Leinenweber

Date Filed

August 31, 2017

Companies

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular