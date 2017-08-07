Law Scholars Back Chicago In Sanctuary City Fight With DOJ

By Kyle Jahner

Law360, Washington (September 1, 2017, 2:50 PM EDT) -- A group of legal scholars joined a growing coalition backing Chicago’s effort to halt the Trump administration’s efforts to require “sanctuary cities” to aid federal immigration authorities as a condition to receiving a law enforcement grant.

The 13 administrative, constitutional and immigration law experts argued that given Congress’ constitutional power of the purse, the executive branch lacks authority to impose such conditions on the Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant Program. Their brief said that given the ubiquity of federal funding, granting the executive such authority...
Case Information

Case Title

The City of Chicago v. Sessions III


Case Number

1:17-cv-05720

Court

Illinois Northern

Nature of Suit

899(Other Statutes: Administrative Procedures Act/Review or Appeal of Agency Decision)

Judge

Honorable Harry D. Leinenweber

Date Filed

August 7, 2017

