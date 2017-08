Ex-Partner Sues Neil deGrasse Tyson For Infringement, Fraud

Law360, San Francisco (August 31, 2017, 8:15 PM EDT) -- Photographer David Gamble sued astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson and their business partner in New York federal court Thursday, saying he’d been tricked into selling his ownership interest of a production company they co-founded for “a fraction of its value” and that Tyson made hundreds of prints of a copyrighted portrait without permission.



The suit alleges that years after Gamble launched the company Curved Light Productions and produced its radio show, “StarTalk,” Tyson and co-founder Helen Matsos squeezed him out, making him a consultant rather than a...

To view the full article, register now.