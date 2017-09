Atty Allegedly Caught Stealing Secrets In Medical Device Co.

Law360, Boston (August 31, 2017, 7:29 PM EDT) -- A Canadian and Chinese dual national who claims to be an attorney was arrested Thursday on charges he entered the secured offices of Medrobotics Corp. without permission before attempting to steal trade secrets from the Massachusetts-based medical devices company.



Medrobotics CEO Samuel F. Straface was leaving the office at the end of Monday when he spotted Dong Liu sitting inside a conference room by himself with three open computers, according to a criminal complaint. When Straface asked Liu who he was there to meet, Liu dropped...

