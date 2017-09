Discovery Battle Heats Up In BASF Asbestos Fraud Suit

Law360, New York (September 1, 2017, 6:28 PM EDT) -- A proposed class accusing BASF Catalysts LLC and Cahill Gordon & Reindel LLP of destroying evidence in cases alleging BASF talc contained asbestos continues to refuse discovery requests for information about the underlying suits, despite a district judge’s order that it’s warranted, counsel for BASF told a magistrate judge Thursday.



In the instant suit lodging fraudulent concealment claims by relatives of those allegedly injured by the talc, the two sides are currently battling over whether documents relating to the merits of the underlying suits are discoverable...

