Judge Accuses NY Post Of Libel, Sues For $10M

Law360, New York (August 31, 2017, 9:56 PM EDT) -- A New York Supreme Court judge leveled a $10 million libel suit at the New York Post on Wednesday, claiming articles last year quoting unnamed sources as saying she was barred from running on the Democratic ticket because she was "lazy" and "slow" damaged her career.



Manhattan Judge Doris Ling-Cohan, known for deciding a major gay marriage case, pointed to three articles in which anonymous sources bashed her. She also cited a fourth story that ran after the decision was reversed and she was added to...

