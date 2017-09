Monitronics To Pay $28M To End TCPA Robocall MDL

Law360, New York (September 1, 2017, 4:05 PM EDT) -- Monitronics International Inc. told a West Virginia federal court on Thursday that it has agreed to pay $28 million to settle multidistrict litigation accusing the company of violating the Telephone Consumer Protection Act by autodialing consumers to peddle home security devices.



Monitronics, a security alarm monitoring company, and several alarm manufacturers were accused of violating the TCPA by using automated telephone dialing systems and calling numbers listed on the Do Not Call Registry to plug products from Monitronics and Honeywell. Consumers said that the company was...

