NLRB Says Tesla Suppressed Union Campaign
NLRB Region 32 Director Valerie Hardy-Mahoney alleges the company tried to head off a United Auto Workers organizing campaign by surveilling workers as they passed out union leaflets, stopping workers from leafleting, and maintaining confidentiality policies that interfere with workers’ rights to organize.
“[Tesla] has been interfering with, restraining and coercing...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login