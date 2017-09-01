NLRB Says Tesla Suppressed Union Campaign

Law360, New York (September 1, 2017, 1:17 PM EDT) -- Tesla Motors Corp. violated the National Labor Relations Act by blocking workers at its California manufacturing plant from handing out union literature, the National Labor Relations Board’s Oakland office alleged in a complaint filed Thursday.



NLRB Region 32 Director Valerie Hardy-Mahoney alleges the company tried to head off a United Auto Workers organizing campaign by surveilling workers as they passed out union leaflets, stopping workers from leafleting, and maintaining confidentiality policies that interfere with workers’ rights to organize.



“[Tesla] has been interfering with, restraining and coercing...

