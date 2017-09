Texas Justices Will Review Retained Acreage Split

Law360, Dallas (September 5, 2017, 3:53 PM EDT) -- After initially declining to hear two cases that raised the issue, the Texas Supreme Court on Friday agreed to review an alleged split among lower appellate courts about how to define the amount of property that can be released under “retained acreage” clauses in mineral leases.



The court will hear argument in January in a dispute between Endeavor Energy Resources LP and Discovery Operating Inc. over leases with retained acreage clauses that define the boundaries for what land would be kept by the oil and gas...

