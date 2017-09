Texas High Court To Hear Army Dog Bite Case

Law360, New York (September 1, 2017, 6:27 PM EDT) -- The Supreme Court of Texas agreed Friday to hear a military contractor’s appeal claiming it is immune from answering allegations it acted negligently when a contract working dog it was training bit a woman at a military base in Afghanistan.



A state appeals court had rejected American K-9 Detection Services LLC’s argument that it was barred from hearing the suit over its supervision of a working dog that attacked and bit a Honeywell International Inc. employee, because taking up the case would “force the judiciary to...

