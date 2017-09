Column On Teen's Death Gets Texas High Court Review

Law360, Dallas (September 5, 2017, 6:53 PM EDT) -- The Texas Supreme Court on Friday agreed to hear argument from the Dallas Morning News that a newspaper column about a teen’s death by suicide was not capable of defamatory meaning and that a lawsuit brought by his parents should be dismissed.



The court will hear argument in January as the newspaper aims to bring to an end a lawsuit over a column by its Steve Blow that characterized the death of 17-year-old Paul Tatum as a suicide and urged families and friends of suicide victims...

