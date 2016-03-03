Feds Say Tribe, Enviros Can't Add To Logging Project Suit

By Andrew Westney

Law360, New York (September 5, 2017, 5:51 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Forest Service urged a California federal judge on Friday to reject a bid by the Karuk Tribe and several environmental groups to add a National Environmental Policy Act claim to their suit challenging a logging project, saying that the plaintiffs' claims that there won't be enough funding for environmental remediation aren't new and will delay resolution of the case.

The tribe and the environmental groups urged the court Aug. 22 to let them amend their complaint and tack on a NEPA claim regarding the...
Case Information

Case Title

Karuk Tribe et al v. Stelle et al


Case Number

3:16-cv-01079

Court

California Northern

Nature of Suit

Environmental Matters

Judge

Maxine M. Chesney

Date Filed

March 3, 2016

