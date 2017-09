What The DOJ's Elite Health Fraud Squads Are Watching

Law360, New York (September 21, 2017, 1:35 PM EDT) -- Summer has wound down at the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Massachusetts, where some of the nation’s most elite health fraud prosecutors have been plotting their next moves since announcing a $465 million settlement with Mylan over EpiPen rebate shenanigans. Now, in an interview with Law360, they’re making clear that more shoes will drop on the drug pricing front.



The comments came during an hourlong conversation with three of the office’s top health fraud attorneys: Gregg Shapiro, Nathaniel Yeager and Amanda Strachan.



The DOJ's health fraud units...

To view the full article, register now.