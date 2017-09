Ticket Reseller's Ch. 7 Trustee Can Subpoena Banks

Law360, New York (September 1, 2017, 7:26 PM EDT) -- A New York bankruptcy judge on Thursday granted requests by the liquidating trustee of National Events Holdings LLC to collect information from seven big banks in an effort to uncover details about the defunct ticket reseller’s alleged Ponzi scheme and the disappearance of $70 million.



U.S. Bankruptcy Judge James L. Garrity Jr. approved all seven requests filed by National Events’ Chapter 7 trustee Kenneth Silverman of Silverman Acampora LLP to obtain relevant bank statements, records and other documents from JPMorgan Chase Bank NA, Citibank NA, Wells...

