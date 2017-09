Text-Scam Jury Closing In On Finish, Judge Observes

Law360, New York (September 1, 2017, 6:28 PM EDT) -- The Manhattan federal jury tasked with deciding if two technology executives fleeced millions of customers by charging them for unapproved text messages may be closing in on some kind of resolution after 2½ days of deliberations, U.S. District Judge Katherine B. Forrest said Friday.



Judge Forrest, presiding over the retrial of defendants Darcy Wedd and Fraser Thompson, has fielded a slew of questions from the jury of seven men and five women since she gave them the case Wednesday morning.



“Something is going to happen on...

To view the full article, register now.