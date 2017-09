Renzi Asks Justices To Review Latest Conviction Appeal Flop

Law360, Los Angeles (September 1, 2017, 8:07 PM EDT) -- Former Arizona lawmaker Rick Renzi has petitioned the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn the Ninth Circuit’s latest ruling upholding his corruption conviction, arguing that the government intentionally concealed evidence that a prosecution witness was motivated by a promise of payment and misled the jury about that evidence.



In a 28-page petition for a writ of certiorari filed on Aug. 24, former U.S. Congressman Renzi argued that federal prosecutors hid the fact that their witness, investor Philip Aries, had changed his account of a land deal and...

