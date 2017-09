Merck Asks Supreme Court To Halt Fosamax Warning MDL

Law360, New York (September 5, 2017, 3:01 PM EDT) -- Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp. is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to end multidistrict litigation over an alleged failure to warn patients about the risk of irregular hip fractures caused by its osteoporosis drug Fosamax, saying the court needs to clarify a prior drug warning ruling.



In a petition filed Aug. 22, Merck asked the high court to hear its case for overturning a Third Circuit decision reviving the claims, arguing that lower courts have taken the court’s 2009 finding that Food and Drug Administration rulings...

To view the full article, register now.