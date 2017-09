Texas Justices Won't Hear Firm's Case Against Miss. Atty

Law360, Dallas (September 5, 2017, 3:10 PM EDT) -- The Texas Supreme Court has decided not to hear a lawsuit by Freese & Goss PLLC accusing its Mississippi co-counsel during a class action of going rogue after a fee dispute, leaving in place the lower court ruling that Texas courts did not have jurisdiction.



Freese & Goss, the successor firm to former Mississippi law firm Sweet & Freese PLLC, had filed suit against Don A. Mitchell, alleging he embarked on a campaign to destroy the reputation of Freese & Goss while working with the firm...

To view the full article, register now.