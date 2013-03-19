Petco, Assistant Managers Reach $8M Deal In OT Class Action

Law360, New York (September 5, 2017, 5:31 PM EDT) -- Petco Animal Supplies Inc. has reached an $8 million preliminary settlement that puts to bed a wage-and-hour proposed class action alleging it failed to pay assistant store managers for overtime, a California federal judge heard.



In a motion Friday seeking preliminary approval of the $7.995 million deal that will give some 900 proposed class members nearly $9,000 each, plaintiffs called the agreement “a fair, reasonable and adequate result that was the product of arms-length negotiation.”



“Having vigorously litigated for four years, from motions to dismiss to...

To view the full article, register now.