Apple Settles With 169 Customers In Suit Over Wiped IPhones

Law360, San Francisco (September 5, 2017, 3:38 PM EDT) -- Apple Inc. has reached a confidential deal to settle the individual claims of 169 customers alleging that a defect wiped iPhones clean after a software update, according to court documents filed in California federal court Friday.



In a joint stipulated request for settlement approval, the parties asked U.S. District Judge Vince Chhabria to approve the deal, under which Apple has agreed to pay an undisclosed amount to seven named plaintiffs and as many as 162 additional consumers in exchange for resolving their individual claims against the...

