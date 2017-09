Sony Asks For Approval Of Revised $3.75M PS3 Settlement

Law360, New York (September 5, 2017, 5:53 PM EDT) -- Sony has sweetened its deal with a proposed class of purchasers of the PlayStation 3 who claim their ability to run on other operating systems expired with a 2010 firmware update, offering $3.75 million and loosening payout requirements after a California federal judge rejected the initial settlement proposal.



Sony Interactive Entertainment America LLC will now offer members of a single proposed class up to $65, up from $55 and $9 payouts for members of two separate classes in the previous proposal, according to the new proposal...

