Consumers Ask For Cert. In Cruise Co. TCPA Suit

Law360, New York (September 6, 2017, 5:10 PM EDT) -- A group of consumers alleging that Grand Bahama Cruise Line LLC violated the Telephone Consumer Protection Act has asked a Florida federal court to grant class certification, saying the cruise company can’t escape liability even though the court has entered a default against it.



Lead plaintiff Scott A. Kron argued in his Friday motion for certification that the proposed class’ factual allegations in the complaint against Grand Bahama are now deemed admitted, so the Aug. 23 default does not prevent the court from certifying a plaintiff...

