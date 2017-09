WTO Grounds EU Case Against Boeing Subsidies

Law360, New York (September 5, 2017, 12:13 PM EDT) -- The World Trade Organization’s Appellate Body on Monday struck down the European Union’s lone victory in a multipronged case against a series of Washington state tax breaks given to Boeing, granting the U.S. a complete victory in the latest chapter of the two governments’ sprawling aircraft trade battle.



A November panel report gave the EU a victory on just one of seven Washington tax measures it challenged, finding that the state’s reduced business tax rate for Boeing flouted WTO rules. The new report from the appeals...

To view the full article, register now.