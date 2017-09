NJ Broker Can't Escape $2M Award Over Bowling Alley Fire

Law360, Clifton, N.J. (September 5, 2017, 10:41 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey state appeals court on Tuesday upheld a nearly $2 million judgment against an insurance broker over its alleged negligent advice regarding a 2009 policy for a bowling alley that was later destroyed in a fire, denying the agency's bid to toss the award because of surprise evidence after a trial had begun.



A three-judge appellate panel affirmed the trial victory handed to the owners and operators of Loyle Lanes Bowling Center in their suit against Brouwer Hansen & Izdebski Inc., rejecting the broker's argument...

