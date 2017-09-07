Real Estate Rumors: REIT First Industrial, HNA, Lennar

Law360, Minneapolis (September 7, 2017, 5:39 PM EDT) -- An affiliate of real estate investment trust First Industrial Realty Trust has picked up a Pompano Beach, Florida, warehouse for $22.65 million, according to a report Friday from the South Florida Business Journal. The deal is for 2504 N.W. 19th St. and the seller is part of a JPMorgan Chase Bank-managed pension trust fund, the journal said. The property last traded hands in 2007 for $11.8 million, according to the report.



Nightingale Properties is close to reaching a deal to sign a hard contract to purchase...

