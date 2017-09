Prosecutors Blast Menendez's 'Erroneous' Jury Instructions

Law360, New York (September 5, 2017, 4:22 PM EDT) -- Prosecutors gearing up for this week’s landmark corruption trial of U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez tore into his lawyers’ proposed jury instructions on Tuesday, calling them a cynical ploy to confuse jurors and asking a New Jersey federal court to toss them entirely.



Lawyers for the New Jersey Democrat and his co-defendant Salomon Melgen filed the brief on Friday, which prosecutors say is far too early for “detailed offense instructions” since it comes “prior to the introduction of a single piece of evidence,” which will begin to...

To view the full article, register now.