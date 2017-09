4 Ways Amazon Is Shaping Brick-And-Mortar Retail

Law360, Minneapolis (September 12, 2017, 6:52 PM EDT) -- Amazon's recent $13.7 billion purchase of Whole Foods gives the tech titan access to hundreds of stores across the country, and while the "Amazon effect" has for some time been putting pressure on brick-and-mortar retail, the company's foray into food creates an additional set of challenges for the retail space.



Lawyers say the blockbuster deal may change the face of Whole Foods stores as Amazon.com Inc. looks to integrate those physical spaces with its e-commerce platform, and Amazon's entrance into the grocery space also puts the...

