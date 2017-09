Flyers Ask 11th Circ. To Reverse Delta Win In Bag-Fee Suit

Law360, New York (September 5, 2017, 8:11 PM EDT) -- Air passengers alleging Delta Air Lines Inc. and AirTran Airways Inc. colluded to institute a first-checked baggage fee asked an Eleventh Circuit panel on Friday to reverse the airlines' summary judgment win, saying that they negotiated their agreement, in part, in public.



The passengers filed their brief in an appeal looking to undo U.S. District Judge Timothy C. Batten Sr.'s March summary judgment ruling that the facts in the case didn't add up to a conspiracy and that the companies may have been acting independently. The passengers say...

To view the full article, register now.