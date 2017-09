Lifeline Waste Accusations Rooted In Bias, Senate Panel Told

Law360, New York (September 6, 2017, 3:37 PM EDT) -- Perceptions of waste and abuse in the Lifeline subsidized phone service program often stem from “overblown, and frankly offensive" assumptions about poor and minority communities, a representative for an industry group told the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation on Wednesday.



Jessica J. González, senior counsel for liberal think tank Free Press, told the committee during a hearing on the Federal Communications Commission’s Lifeline program that lawmakers should recognize "the racist undertones" in "inflated stories of waste, fraud and abuse," and acknowledge that many communities...

